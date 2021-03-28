Eugene E. Wilde, 85, of Milton passed away on March 16, 2021, at the Belmont Manor.
Born and raised in South Boston, he attended Boston Latin High School and Boston English High School, went on to graduate from Boston College, and was a Navy veteran of the Korean War.
Gene had a long career in the banking industry, serving as vice president at Shawmut Bank, Bank Boston, Fleet Bank, and most recently Rockland Trust in Braintree, before retiring.
Gene was a Harley Davidson enthusiast and one of the original members of the HOGS (Harley Owners Group) South Shore Chapter in Brockton.
He was the brother of Robert W. Wilde of Milton; uncle of Robert Warswick of Kingston, Michael Thorne (Wilde) of Hawaii, Rebecca DeVoe of North Carolina, David Atkins of California, and Christopher Kinnee of Ohio; nephew of the late Irene Brewer and her husband Al; and cousin of Keith Brewer of Milton, Karen MacDonald of Cambridge, Felicia O’Connor of Milton, and Chris Brewer of Milton.
Burial was in Milton Cemetery.
