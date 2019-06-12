Eugene Greenan of Milton, formerly of Quincy, who was born in Fenagh, Co. Leitrim, Ireland, passed away in the comfort of his loving family on May 28, 2019.
He was the beloved husband of 64 years of the late Kathleen Greenan and devoted father of Imelda Greenan of Newton, Eileen Fowler and her husband Gary of California, Eugene Greenan and his wife Lisa of Arizona, Kathy Gould and her husband Eric of California, Patrick Greenan and his wife Tracy of California, and the late Michael Greenan.
He was the cherished grandfather of Caitlin and Danny Fowler; Luke, Beth, and Theo Greenan; Trevor, Austin, and Connor Gould; and Kyle and Keara Greenan.
He was the loving brother of the late Maureen Glynn, James (Sonny) Greenan, Veronica (Regina) Pilborough, John Joe Greenan, Breda Duggan, Imelda Hackett, and Pauric Greenan.
He was a devout Catholic and a long-standing member of the Leitrim Club.
A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Agatha Church in Milton. Burial was in Milton Cemetery.
