Francis Joseph “Bucko” Finerty III, of Rockland, formerly of Braintree and Milton, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020. He was 78 years old.
Born in Quincy, he was raised in Milton and graduated from Milton High School with the Class of 1960 and Northeastern University with the Class of 1966.
Bucko was actively involved in both school communities throughout his life. He was the Milton High School Reunion Committee chairman and coordinator of the Mystery Man Dinner. At Northeastern University, he was an enthusiastic supporter of the hockey team, ran the 50/50 Raffle at home games, and was an organizer for many Frozen Four hockey trips.
An avid boater, Bucko was a lifetime member and past commodore of the Milton Yacht Club, a member of the Port Norfolk Yacht Club, and co-manager of the Tiki Bar.
Beloved husband of Linda C. “Honeypups” (Dolan) Finerty, he was the loving father of Kristen Finerty Child and her husband Brian of Marshfield and Sean Finerty and his wife Heather of Rockland.
He was Papa to Madison Child, Patrick Child, Andrew Finerty, Elyse Finerty, and Ryan Finerty and brother of Joyce Finerty of West Yarmouth.
A funeral Mass was private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bucko’s memory may be made to Joslin Diabetes Center, 1 Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215.
To send the Finerty family a condolence message, go to www.dolanfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.