Francis Leo “Frank” Benway, 64, of Milton, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family and the sounds of Van Morrison, on March 2, 2022 following a brief battle with brain cancer.
Born on July 5, 1957 in Boston and formerly of Jamaica Plain, he was the son of the late Albert J. and Mary C. (Harkin) Benway of Milton. He is survived by his beloved and devoted wife and partner for over 48 years, Maureen L. (Holland).
He was the proud father of Francis A. “Frank” and his wife Jamie (Howes) of Norwell, Christopher J. and his wife Nadia El Tayar of West Roxbury, and William T. of Milton and Quincy, and loving Papa/Papou to cherished grandchildren Emma, Ainsley, Amina, and Rami. He will also be missed by his dog and companion, Darcy.
A lifelong friend of James Dunn of Norton and Mike Walsh of Weymouth, he was the third generation owner and operator of Benway Oil Company, Inc. of Milton, an amazing storyteller, and a lover of blues music, fast cars, motorcycles, good food, and margaritas.
He is survived by many loving friends, cousins, nieces, nephews, and long-time coworkers, especially Kirk Baldwin of Holbrook.
A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Elizabeth’s Church in Milton. Burial was in Milton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Frank can be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
