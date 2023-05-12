Francis R. Kelley

Francis R. “Buster” Kelley passed away peacefully on April 4, 2023, following a lengthy battle with cancer at his home in Indian Land, SC.
Frank was born in Milton on May 24, 1934 to Franklin R. and Sarah (Clifford) Kelley. He graduated from Milton High School and went on to serve in the Army from 1955 to 1957.
On returning, Frank was married, lived and worked in the town where he grew up, and raised a family. He worked for over 20 years in the Milton Police Department, retiring as a detective. He worked as head of security at the Wackenhut Corp. until moving on for 10 years as chief Investigator for the Attorney General’s Office of the Medicare Fraud Division. He worked for the Flatley Co. and continued working as a private investigator for several years.
Frank enjoyed all sports but mainly the Boston sports teams, particularly the Celtics and Red Sox. He was an avid golfer up until his illness and enjoyed playing golf with his wife Kathy and many friends in their community. He and Kathy also enjoyed traveling.
Frank is survived by his wife Katherine Kelley; daughters Jacqueline (Robert) Moses, Kim (Thomas) O’Connor, and Sharon (Daniel) Ryan; and two bonus sons Christopher (Donna) and Ken (Christine) Durkee. He adored his grandchildren Michael, Jillian, and James Moses; Ryan and Patrick O’Connor; Daniel Ryan; Andrew, Cole, Madison, and Ryan Durkee; and his one great grandchild, Yandel Moses.
Frank loved his family. He will be forever missed by all who knew him. May he rest in peace.
Visitation will be on May 13 from 2 to 3 p.m. with funeral prayers at 3 p.m. at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Ave., East Milton Square. Relatives and friends are invited.
