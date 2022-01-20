Frank J. Agostino passed away on Jan. 8, 2022 at the age of 71 after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Marina Di Gioiosa Ionica, Reggio Calabria, Italy in 1950, he came to America with his parents, the late Raffaele and Rose Agostino, at the age of five when they settled in Hingham, joining his beloved grandmother, the late Nancy Luca, and her family.
Always an outgoing and affable person, Frank assimilated into American culture through sports and spoke fondly of playing with the neighborhood kids at the playground just down the street from his childhood home.
He played high school baseball and hockey for Hingham High, but he found his true passion when he took up caddying at Cohasset Golf Club and discovered a love for the game. He excelled at golf, playing at the collegiate level at UMass Amherst, holding a single digit handicap throughout his life, earning the nickname “Crushington,” winning countless tournaments, and bringing people together through leagues, trips, or friendly matches.
Frank joined Cohasset Golf Club as a member in 1975 and Wollaston Golf Club in 1987, establishing enough friendships and memories to last several lifetimes while amassing enough gold leafing to fill a vault.
Professionally, Frank spent time as an engineer at Stone & Webster, where he traveled throughout the United States and spent two years in Algeria building power plants. With family on the horizon, Frank joined and then became owner of The Cousins Construction Co. Inc., where he loyally and dutifully served clients, employees, friends, and family alike for more than four decades.
Family was the most important thing to Frank, people he loved and supported with all his heart. He was always there to put a smile on your face, pick you up when you were down, or share one of his unforgettable belly laughs.
Frank is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Diane DiTullio Agostino, of Milton; his son and daughter-in-law Christopher Agostino and Giovanna Leddy of Boston; his son and daughter-in-law John and Cate Agostino and two grandchildren, Conor and Cameran, of Milton; and his daughter and son-in-law Emily and Kevin Daly and granddaughter Kira of West Roxbury.
He is also survived by his brother Joseph Agostino of Hingham, his sister Maria Qualtieri of Hingham, and many brothers and sisters-in-law, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Celebration of Life Mass was held at St. Agatha’s Church in Milton. For details, refer to www.dolanfuneral.com. The interment was at Milton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the Francis Ouimet Scholarship Fund at www.ouimet.org to establish the Frank J. Agostino endowed scholarship.
