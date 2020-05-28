Frederick E. Welsh Jr., formerly of Milton and Hingham, died on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at South Shore Hospital following a brief illness. He was 78.
Fred was born in Boston and grew up in Milton, graduating from Milton High School in the Class of 1959. He attended Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston.
As a teenager, Fred spent many hours working on his old Ford cars, which led to a lifetime career as an automotive mechanic. He started his career with Delaney Chevrolet in Mattapan and finished his career with Columbia Oldsmobile in Hanover.
Fred was a resident of Hingham for the past 54 years.
In 1973, he purchased an old farm property in Phillips, Maine, where he spent many enjoyable hours mowing the fields, walking, and enjoying the countryside.
Fred was the beloved husband of Sandra Welsh, to whom he was married for 54 years, and beloved father of Christopher Welsh of Hingham and Lynne Welsh of Kingston.
Private funeral services were held at Milton Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.