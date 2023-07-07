Frederick J. Tarpey, a longtime resident of Milton, passed away on June 8, 2023 surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Dorchester, he was raised in Jamaica Plain and graduated from Mission High School and Boston College (Class of 1951) and served in the Army during the Korean War.
Fred worked at the South Postal Annex for over 40 years and for Jordan Marsh as a distribution and transportation manager for over 30 years. He also worked for many years as a professional funeral assistant at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home.
In his free time, Fred enjoyed attending B.C. football games and alumni events, hosting Thanksgiving, attending grandchildrens’ sporting events, playing with and teaching tennis to his grandchildren, traveling to Ireland, going to the Cape, and spending time with his family.
Fred was a long time parishioner of St. Agatha’s Church in Milton, where he was a Eucharistic Minister and CCD Teacher. He was also a member of the Castle Island Association, the Irish Cultural Center, the Quincy Elks, and the McKeon Post.
Beloved husband for over 50 years to the late Kathleen A. “Kay” (Dowd), he was the devoted father of Christopher Tarpey and his wife Mary and their children Nathan and Noel of Braintree, Kathy A. Gaide and her husband Bob and their children Tara and Mary Kate of Milton, Kara McGaffigan and her children Declan, Justin, and Peyton of Quincy, and Frederick “Rick” Tarpey of Quincy; brother of the late Daniel Tarpey and Elizabeth “Betty” Flaherty; and great grandfather of Charles Tarpey and Pepper Corey.
Fred is survived by many nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his granddaughter, Elizabeth Tarpey.
Burial was in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in West Roxbury.
Donations may be made in Fred’s memory to the Elizabeth Ann Tarpey Memorial Scholarship Fund, 15 Lincoln St., Braintree, MA 02184.
