Gail C. Lussier, 81, a longtime resident of Milton, died on June 28, 2022 at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth.
Gail was a longtime employee of Harvard University, having worked for over 20 years managing the audio and visual equipment for the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, a career which she very much enjoyed. She provided technical assistance, repaired equipment, and also had a familiarity with machine shop and wood working.
Gail was born in Boston and attended Boston public schools, the School of Practical Art, and the School of the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston. She also pursued a bachelor’s degree in fine arts at Northeastern University and received a certificate in studio photography.
Gail lived in Milton for decades and greatly enjoyed her home and neighborhood. Her interest in making art was demonstrated by her many hooked-rug projects, nature photographs, drawings, and other crafts.
Beloved daughter of the late Frederick J. and Eva E. (Brennan) Lussier and devoted sister of the late Donald Lussier and George Lussier, Gail was an avid animal lover who enjoyed the company of her beloved pets.
Services took place privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Gail’s memory may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Boston, c/o Development, 10 Anna’s Place, Dedham, MA 02026, or Mass Audubon, 208 South Great Road, Lincoln, MA 01773, or The Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd Street NW, Suite 450, Washington, D.C. 20037.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy.
For information, visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
