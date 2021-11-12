Gail M. O’Reilly

Gail Marie O’Reilly, of Milton, passed away peacefully at her home on Nov. 2. She was 80 years old. Born on June 25th, 1941 in Boston to the late Joseph and Kathleen (Field). Sister of Joseph P. O’Reilly and his wife, Bette of Wellesley. Aunt of Patricia A. Berlinghieri and husband James of Lynnfield and Thomas J. O’Reilly of Wellesley. Great-Aunt to Joseph and Reilly Berlinghieri of Lynnfield. She is also survived by many loving cousins. All who she loved and touched deeply.
Gail was a graduate of Boston State College and received her Master’s Degree in Education from Boston College. From there, she spent the next 39 years as a dedicated educator in the Boston Public School System. She loved being an English Teacher and even coached the girl’s high school bowling team. Before retiring, she spent several years as the School Librarian where she could share her passion for reading with the students of Hyde Park High.
In addition to reading, Gail also enjoyed many hobbies. She was a former member of the Milton Players, very talented with needlepoint, had an appreciation for photography, and always preferred to be behind the camera. Another one of her favorite pastimes was watching Jeopardy and many thought she could have been a contestant herself. Come spring, she looked forward to gardening and displaying all of her favorite flowers in her yard. Every summer, you always knew where to find her: spending time at the pool with her family. Gail was also deeply invested in learning about her family ancestry and remained pen pals with her cousins in Ireland for the majority of her adult years.
Around town, she was always up for attending the latest performance in Boston’s theatre district, exploring any and all museums, listening to classical music, and going to lunch with her girlfriends. Gail had traveled the world, but come February vacation, she looked forward to her annual trip to Florida, spending time on Sanibel Island.
But most of all, her favorite place to be, was spending time on her porch, reading her latest novel, enjoying a hot cup of tea with her Cairn Terrier, Bingo, and Westie Terrier, Angus, who she adored more than anything.
Visitation was held at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Avenue, Milton, MA 02186 on Monday, Nov. 8.
A Funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Agatha Church in Milton. She was buried in Holyhood Cemetery in Chestnut Hill, MA.
As an expression of sympathy, donations can be made in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org or Milton Animal League, 181 Governor Stoughton Lane, Milton, MA 02186.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.