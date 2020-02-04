Gene H Brown

Gene Hollyward Brown, 77 of Milton, was born on July 26, 1942 in Boca Raton, Florida to the late Malchester Sr. and Alice Mae Brown. Gene went home to be with the lord on Wednesday January 22, 2020.
Beloved husband of the late B. Marie (Spivey) Brown, married the love of his life in 1968. Marie later passed away in 2016. Gene is also survived by his daughter Gena. Gene was predeceased by his parents Malchester Sr. and Alice Mae Brown, siblings: Joyce, Carl and Clementon. He was the second oldest child of six siblings.
Gene began his education at Carver High School in Delray Beach, Florida. He continued to excel by being accepted to Florida A&M University where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education. As a proud Rattler Alumni, Gene accepted a position with the Peace Corp in Washington. He later received his Master’s in Education at Boston College.
Gene, then began a lengthy career of 45 years with the US Federal Government working for the US Administration for Community Living, Administration on Aging, as an Aging Program Specialist.
Over the years, Gene was an avid tennis player who made many friends on and off the tennis court. Gene volunteered a lot of his time as a coach for the Milton Youth Basketball organization. He also extended a helping hand at the local sporting events running the concession stand. The Browns’ have lived in Milton for 41 years.
Gene leaves to mourn his passing, his older brother Malchester Jr. of California, his youngest sister Grace of Florida. Gene is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, dear friends and business associates who were part of his inner circle.
Gene will be remembered as a bright, shining light in the various communities he served.
