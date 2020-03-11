George St.Pierre

Dr. George R. St. Pierre, Distinguished Professor and Chair Emeritus of the Department of Materials Science and Engineering at Ohio State University, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home in Upper Arlington, Ohio, on March 4, 2020. He was 89.
George was born June 2, 1930, and received his doctorate degree in June 1954 from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
After an active duty tour in the Air Force Materials Laboratory, George joined the faculty at Ohio State University in 1957 prior to his honorable discharge from the military in 1961.
George held a number of roles at the university, serving as a full professor from 1964 to 1994; associate dean of the University Graduate School from 1964 to 1966; and chair from 1983 to 1992 (metallurgical engineering from 1983 to 1988; mining engineering from 1985 to 1992; and materials science and engineering from 1988 to 1992). He received appointment as presidential professor in 1988. George retired from Ohio State University with the titles of Distinguished University Professor and Chair Emeritus prior to the university later bestowing upon him an honorary degree of Doctor of Science.
After his retirement, from April 1995 to May 1996, George served as chief scientist, materials directorate at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and then continued his participation in university programming until 2019.
During the past 45 years, George served internationally on many university councils, professional society committees, government advisory panels, and industrial consulting groups.
He authored over 150 papers, manuscripts, and book chapters in addition to many technical reports for government and industry in connection with contract research, consulting, and committee assignments, including for the Office of Technology Assessment, the U. S. Congress, and several other national studies.
In addition to his many professional accomplishments, George was a renowned bridge player. He started playing bridge in 1947 during his freshman year at MIT when he filled in a few times while people were waiting for a fourth. Throughout his career, he played bridge on and off.
In Columbus, Ohio, he was introduced to the world of competitive bridge, which led to lifelong friendships and worldwide travel. He made the Barry Crane list at least a dozen times and was ranked first in his age group on the ACBL list for several years until his death.
Our hope is that he is now playing with all his favorite partners while channeling the support of his wife Ann as longtime cheerleader and supporter.
Most of all, George’s legacy is exemplified by who he was as a husband, patriarch, loving family man, and loyal friend.
He is survived by his first wife, Roberta Ann Hansen, with whom he had four children, Anne Renee, Jeanne Louise, John David, and Thomas George; eight grandchildren, Jenna, Richard, Griffin, Tyler, Parker, Kevin, Clayton and Carter; and nephew Christopher Gedden.
He is also survived by his second wife, Mary Elizabeth Adams, and by his wife, Gretchen Ann Butrick; his stepdaughter, Victoria Françoise; two step-grandchildren, Angus and Adelaide; and his dearly beloved service dog, Mr. Cocoa Bean.
He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, mother, Rose Levesque; and father, George Roland St. Pierre; his sister, Doris L. Gedden; his brother-in-law, George F. Gedden; and his nephew, Stephen Gedden.
The family is especially grateful to his caregivers, Carlos, Emanuel, Angelina, Mavis and Irene (to whom he sang “Goodnight, Irene”) and OhioHealth Hospice, who provided loving care for George with dignity, respect and kindness in the last months of his life.
Funeral services were held, followed by a gathering in celebration of George's life, at Schoedinger Northwest Chapel in Columbus, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the George R. St. Pierre Scholarship Fund. George truly enjoyed receiving thank you notes from students furthering their education in material sciences and engineering at Ohio State University through the benefit of his scholarship fund.
Donation Link: https://www.giveto.osu.edu/makeagift/?Source_Code=DEV_AG-O-WaystoGive-O-N-S. George R. St. Pierre Fund# 606877.
To share memories or condolences, visit www.schoedinger.com.
