Gerald G. Twomey

Gerald (Gerry) G. Twomey, 85, a lifelong resident of Milton, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2023 at the Alliance Health Marina Bay facility in Quincy after a short period of declining health.
The son of the late Anne Lyons Twomey, Gerry was a graduate of Milton High School. He went on to serve in the US Army from 1956 to 1959 and was stationed overseas. He later was a member of the Military Police.
After being honorably discharged, Gerry was employed by Boston Edison, where he remained for his entire career.
Gerry was known for his generosity, strong work ethic, and being a devoted son, friend, and neighbor. Although he lived a fairly quiet life, everyone knew Gerry. He was embedded in the fabric of his community with neighbors, friends, and those from his favorite local establishments, including The Old Dorchester Post, the Eire Pub, Darcy’s, and Greenhills Bakery.
Gerry was also well-known among the Milton and Boston firemen communities and had a lifelong interest in being a fireman.
Family members include his sister, Joan Wybranowski, and her husband Ron of North Andover; his niece, Lisa Kelley, and her husband Ted of North Andover; his nephew, Ron Wybranowski Jr., and his partner, Natalie Ewing, of Exeter, N.H.; his cousin, Gus Lawlor, and his wife, Susan Picillo, of Braintree; his grandniece, Erin Kelley; his grandnephews Ryan Kelley and Connor and Kyle Wybranowski; and his many close friends and neighbors.
Burial was in Milton Cemetery.
To send the Twomey family a condolence message, visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
