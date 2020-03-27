Geraldine Scannell

Geraldine “Gerry” Murray Scannell passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Monday, March 23, 2020.
She was born in Boston on December 4, 1935 to William and Marion Murray. The youngest of 3 girls, Gerry attended Mission Hill Grammar School and Mission Hill High School in Roxbury MA. In 1957 she married the love of her life, the late Robert “Bob” Scannell.
Together they spent their lives dedicated to their children, grandchildren and to each other. She is survived by her five children, their spouses and her 18 grandchildren; Susan Young of Westwood and her husband Joe, Bob Scannell, Jr. of Milton and his wife Mary, Bill Scannell of Medfield and his wife Beth, Laurie Sullivan of Milton and her husband Mike and Kevin Scannell of Dover and his wife Nicole. Beloved Nana to Joey, Erin and Danny Young of Westwood, Olivia, Bobby and Julia Scannell of Milton; Billy, Caroline, Jack and Jimmy Scannell of Medfield; Mike, Katie and Danny Sullivan of Milton and Kevin, Tommy, Sean and Bridget Scannell of Dover.
In her younger years, Gerry enjoyed painting and traveling with her husband Bob. A devout Catholic, Gerry’s deep faith was an inspiration to others. Gerry worked for ten years at the Vanderbilt Club in Norwood, MA where she greeted health and fitness members with her bright and contagious smile. Her kind ways and friendly chats aligned perfectly with the Club's warm and welcoming environment. Most important to Gerry were her children and grandchildren. They brought enormous joy and happiness to her life. She was very proud of each one of them and enjoyed telling others how wonderful they were! “Nana” will be missed more than words can say.
Gerry is predeceased by her parents, her two sisters Ann Kelly and Marion Pickett, and her infant grandson Patrick Sullivan. The family takes great comfort in knowing Gerry is reunited with her loving husband Bob who predeceased her in 2010.
Due to the current health crisis, services will be private. The family intends to hold a celebration of Gerry’s life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Gerry’s name to Boys and Girls Clubs of Dorchester http://give.bgcdorchester.org/donatebgcd, 1135 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester, MA 02125, 617-288-7120.
