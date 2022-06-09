Gloria (Rota) Taylor, 93, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2022.
Gloria was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Copes) Rota and the wife of the late Leo Taylor.
She leaves behind her four children: Diana Griffin and her husband Robert of Sharon, Debra “Debbie” MacDonald and her husband Michael of West Bridgewater, Mary Lee Pomroy and her husband Rick of Plymouth, and Joseph Taylor and his wife Elizabeth of Hanover.
Gloria was Nana to her seven grandchildren and GG to her five great-grandchildren.
She lived in Milton and was a parishioner of St. Mary of the Hills Parish for over 90 years.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in St. Mary of the Hills Church. Interment was in Milton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Gloria’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Special Olympics Massachusetts, 512 Forest St., Marlborough, MA 01752.
