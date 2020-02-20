Gregory John Olson was a loving father and grandfather. It brought him great joy whenever he got to spend time with his family, especially his two grandsons, Ryan and Christopher. He was a motorcycle enthusiast and loved going for rides with his friends Stephen Rota and Jerry Shannon.
Whether you knew us from a young age, or you were there when we were born, we called you dad.
Whether you were yelling for us from the other room or asking for a tool, we called you dad.
Whether in the snow to shovel a driveway, or in the pouring rain to change a spare, we called you dad.
Through thick and thin, and back again, we called you dad.
And when we meet again, we will call you dad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.