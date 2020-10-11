Harriet (Gordon) Goldman passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Sept. 18, 2020. She was 98 and a longtime resident of Milton.
She was feisty and formidable: a sharp businesswoman who managed the family Real Estate company for years, known as Gordon Realty in Waltham. She was the eternal optimist, always smiling and looking on the sunny side of life. She faced whatever obstacles that arose with courage and strength, and always with faith and hope.
Family was everything to her. Her kindness and love knew no bounds. Her children, grand-children and great-grandchildren were the crowning glory in her life, the absolute center of her universe. She invited each new family member to the clan warmly and lovingly.
Harriet Goldman was born on March 10, 1922, in Waltham, the daughter of Milton and Pauline Gordon. She would recall the hardships of not having money growing up — putting paper in their shoes to cover the holes and eating onion sandwiches — but also the love, family values and good character that her parents instilled in her and her three siblings. She married her childhood sweetheart, Dr. Joseph “Yoddy” Goldman, and together they raised a family.
She was the devoted mother of Dr. Mitchell (Margy) Goldman of Knoxville, Tennessee, Stephen (Sally) Goldman of Milton, Bonnie Dehner of Hanover and Lisa (Howard) Weiss of Baltimore, Maryland. Beloved grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of 22. Beloved sister of Barbara Lushan and the late Elaine Kaplan and Sonny Gordon. Beloved daughter of the late Milton and Pauline Gordon. Her husband Joseph of 63 years predeceased her in 2007.
There were countless family gatherings in her house over the years: holidays, weddings, bar mitzvahs, and anniversaries. The house was always warm and welcoming, extending invitations to family and friends alike.
She saw beauty everywhere and in everyone. She was also a strikingly beautiful woman in her own right, always stylish in an understated way. She was modest about her good looks, but very proud of her snow-white hair and her perfect teeth.
She loved a corned beef sandwich with a pickle, fried kippers and onions, lobster rolls and egg salad sandwiches, and ice cream cones from Dairy Queen. She loved her Patriots, Red Sox and Celtics. She enjoyed going to the casino with $20, somehow making it last for several hours. She was an avid Ham Radio operator and founder of the local Chaverim Chapter of Radio Operators. She was a founding member of the Blue Water Sailing Club and held her captain’s license and was well versed in celestial navigation. An expert sailor who navigated the waters from Nova Scotia to the Caribbean Islands. She skied every New England slope.
She marveled at the miracles of nature, enjoying her garden and all the birds that flocked to her feeder. She walked Nantasket Beach in all seasons, picking up stones and gazing contentedly at the sea and the sky.
Judaism was a cornerstone of her life. She was active in her congregation, Temple Beth El of Quincy and in her later life, enjoyed Congregation Sha’aray Shalom in Hingham. She strove continually to instill Jewish values and traditions in her family.
"According to midrash (Jewish wisdom), only the most righteous people die on the eve of Rosh Hashanah. It signifies that they were given the full measure of a year.” She was indeed given the full measure of life.
Services and interment were private. Remembrances may be made to:
The John D Stoeckle Center for Primary Care Innovation
Dr. John Goodson
MGH Development Department
165 Cambridge Street
Boston, MA 02114
