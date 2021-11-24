Harriet Loew Rossen passed away on Nov. 17, 2021 at the age of 91 after a long and fulfilling life.
Harriet was a talented and accomplished musician and lover of animals both domesticated and wild. Throughout her life, she was a devoted volunteer to many Jewish organizations. She served as president of Temple Shalom in Milton and was the outreach naturalist for the Blue Hills Trailside Museum.
She was the wife of the late Dr. Hyman Rossen and mother of Barry, Jack, and Barbara (Robert Berman). She leaves five grandchildren: Matthew, Rachel (John), Jessica (Elyah), Hannah, and Noah, and five great-grandchildren: Lev, Gidon, Nechemia, Abigail, and Grace.
Private graveside services were held at Sharon Memorial Park. There will be no shiva due to Covid.
Donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
