Harry James Semonian of Milton died on March 29, 2022.
Devoted husband of Sona Sergenian Semonian, he was a proud father to his four children: Robin Polster and her husband Eric, Michael Semonian and his wife Brenda, Ruth Vetter and her husband Mark, and Sarah McCarren and her husband Patrick; adoring grandfather to Rachel and Gabriel Semonian, Maxwell and Asher Vetter, and Hannah and Nicholas Polster; loving son of the late Sisak (“Harry”) and Goldie Semonian; faithful son-in-law of the late Kaloost and Keganoush Sergenian; and beloved brother to Ralph Semonian and his wife Edna, Marilyn Haley, and Judy Tibbetts.
Harry is also survived by many dear nieces and nephews, in-laws, cousins, and friends.
Harry taught high school history for 33 years, 28 of them at Milton High School, and was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.
A funeral service was held in the McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home at 30 Central St. in Norwell. Interment was at Pembroke Central Cemetery in Pembroke.
In lieu of flowers, in memoriam contributions can be made to the Tunnel to Towers foundation, which helps to build homes for injured veterans and first responders (https://t2t.org).
Visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com for a guest book.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.