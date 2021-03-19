Harry S. Richard, 70, died at home in Milton on March 1, 2021.
Harry was born on May 11, 1950, in Boston and lived his entire life in Milton. He attended Saint Agatha School and graduated from Milton High School.
Following school, Harry picked up the family roofing business after being honorably discharged from the Army. For over 40 years, he worked and operated Geo. H. Richard and Son Roofing Company, family-owned since 1865.
Along with his roofing business, Harry held many positions with Milton Youth Hockey including coach, member of the Board of Directors, and president for almost 35 years. Coaching and helping kids develop their hockey and life skills was his passion. He devoted his life to helping others, which is how he became known as “Coach” to many.
Also known as Dad, Daddy, Ricky, and Pal, Harry will be sadly missed.
Beloved husband of Janice Carol (Bell) Richard, he was the loving father of Derek Richard and his wife Cindy of Milton and Allyson Cushing of Canton and the cherished grandfather of Connor and Amanda Richard and Harrison, Brooke, and Reese Cushing.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in St. Agatha Church. Burial was in Mount Benedict Cemetery.
To send a condolence message to the Richard family, visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
