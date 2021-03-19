Helen M. Gormley

Helen M. (Gunn) Gormley, lifelong resident of Milton who was dedicated to her family and friends, died from cancer on March 16 in her home surrounded by her family.
Helen was the beloved wife of the late Paul and devoted mother of Mary Gormley, Ellen Pasquale and husband William, John Gormley and wife Nancy, Anne Gormley, and Paul Gormley and wife Kimi. Helen also leaves her cherished grandchildren and greatgrandchildren: Amanda, Jessica, Brian, Julia, Hannah, Catherine, Eleanor and Amelia.
Due to COVID precautions, Helen’s funeral Mass will be private.
The Gormley family wants to acknowledge and thank all of the wonderful friends and family members who cared for Helen all of her life, and especially those who supported her over this past year.
Helen had an impact on so many people that her spirit will be alive forever.
Helen’s family requests, in lieu of flowers, that donations can be made to Generations Incorporated: http://www.generationsinc.org/. in the name of Helen’s family physician, Dr. Jennifer Potter from Beth Isreal Deaconess Hospital, Boston. Dr. Potter writes “…Helen’s spirit will continue to lift up the lives of people” who participate in this intergenerational literacy program. "
