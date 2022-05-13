Helen Primpas

Helen (Panesis) Primpas, of Quincy, formerly of Milton, died on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at Milton Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
Beloved wife of the late Charles V. Primpas and loving daughter of the late Spiro and Anastesia Panesis of Hyannis, MA.
Devoted mother of William C. Primpas (Rita) of West Melbourne, FL, Speare Primpas of California and Charles V. Primpas, Jr. (Debera) of Marstons Mills, MA. Beloved sister of Christina Valasakas of California and the late Denise Apostle of Harwichport, MA and Mary Childs of Centerville, MA. Helen is also survived by her grandchildren Sean-William Goodale, Michael C. Primpas, Matthew C. Primpas, Brian W. Primpas and the late Katherine Primpas. Helen's many nieces and nephews were a treasured part of her life.
Helen looked at family and friends as if they were the same. She wanted all to feel welcome in her presence.
She was an amazing cook, as dinner at Helen's was an experience in itself. Her Greek faith and heritage played a vital part in Helen's life as she shared the many traditions and stories of growing up on Cape Cod as one of the first Greek immigrants to locate to Hyannis.
Her father owned the first bottling company on the Cape, Panesis Brothers Bottling Company, only later to sell to the Coca-Cola Company.
Helen met Charlie, the love of her life, during WWII and married him in 1944. Charlie and Helen were married at the Federated Church of Hyannis and went on to enjoy 63 years together, as much in love as the day they were married. Helen was also a member of the United States Women's Army Corp. during WWII, proudly serving her country.
Services were held at St. Catherine's Greek Orthodox Church in Braintree. Interment was in Milton Cemetery.
