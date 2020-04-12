Hugh S. Stevenson, 85, of Milton passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, after a brief illness.
Beloved father of Elise and husband Jack MacDonald of Milton and Neil Stevenson of New Zealand, he was the proud grandfather of Claire and Karana and brother of the late Betty Lynas, William Stevenson, and Mabel Marshall.
He also leaves behind nieces, nephews, and many dear friends and former colleagues.
A lifelong scholar, Hugh loved languages, literature, and travel. He was a graduate of Campbell College in Belfast, Northern Ireland, where he played bagpipes in the Pipe Band, and Trinity College Dublin.
He taught French and German at Glasgow Academy in Scotland and Mayfield Secondary School in Canada, and went on to become head of the modern languages department and a housemaster at Trinity College School in Port Hope.
After his retirement from TCS, Hugh lived in Montreal before moving to Milton to be closer to family.
Fiercely independent to the end, he looked forward to his annual visits to family and friends overseas. An avid reader and in earlier years a keen gardener, Hugh will be forever remembered for his sense of humor and seemingly infinite memory. He was always ready with encouraging words and a story.
Special thanks are offered to the dedicated staff in the intensive care unit at Milton Hospital. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
