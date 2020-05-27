On April 17, 2018, at the age of 75, Kathleen Marie Driscoll, peacefully and unexpectedly, passed away at her home in Las Vegas, NV.
Kathie was born in Milton, MA where she received twelve years of parochial education at St Agatha’s School and Fontbonne Academy.
Independent soul that she was, at the age of eighteen, she moved to Los Angeles, CA, for just the summer, to be a Kelly Girl and ended up putting down roots in southern California for the next 55 years. She thrived in the CA culture adopting such phases ‘super casual’ to describe her social scene out there. She became a key contributor in Gulf Oil’s corporate offices for 30+ years, establishing a reputation as a ‘can do’, hard worker with a great spirit who could take on any challenge especially when it came to dealing with their customers. Upon her retirement from Gulf, she went to work as an Office Manager for a large insurance agency. Her sweet, energetic and authentic ways were infectious with her customers, co-workers, friends and family.
Kathie was also a member of the Screen Actors Guild where she was a sought after extra in many TV shows and movies. She embraced her Movie Extra status and was a standout out in restaurant and train scenes pretending to have interesting conversations. In one movie role, she is with a group of bank employees, locked in a bank vault, being rescued by Superman.
While never married, she had Gerry, her significant other for over 50 years, whose company she relished. She was diligent staying in touch with her family in the Boston area frequently calling or visiting on holidays and big occasions. She loved her parents, Pat and George, and was always the apple of their eye whenever she called or visited. An evening night cap of brandy with Mom was always in the cards. When her dad was in his last few years of life in a nursing home, he could depend on his daily call at 10AM from his loving daughter Kathie in CA.
After she reluctantly retired, Kathie moved to Las Vegas in 2018 where real estate was more affordable and where bad luck with birds crashing into her head was offset by good luck with slot machines, one of her favorite pastimes
She leaves her brother, George and his wife Dorothy of Marshfield, MA; sister, Pat and her husband Jack Defina of Waltham, MA; brother Steve and his wife Julie of Milton, MA; eight nieces and nephews, Ged, Jane, Ann, John, Jill, Julie, Emily, and Kerry, and thirteen grandnieces and nephews, who gave her such pride and joy. She also leaves many longtime friends, Carol, Ursula, Chris, Ginny, Maryellen, as well as new friends in LV.
Private Services were in her home state of CA.
