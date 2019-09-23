In Memory of Abbey Battaglia
By Maria Agnes Battaglia
This is the story of our dear Mother.
Agnes Anna Abizaid was born, in Boston Massachusetts , on November 12, 1916.She was known as Abbey Battaglia for most of her life.
Her parents, Murad and Anna Abizaid, emigrated to the United States of America, in 1903; leaving Syria, which at the time was occupying Lebanon.
Mother graduated from Girls High School in Boston in 1935.
She never missed one day of school, a remarkable achievement in itself. Soon after graduating mother worked at various administrative jobs. However, she was most proud of her federal government service. She proudly boasts that Boston Mayor James Michael Curley, was instrumental in helping her gain her first federal job, which was working at the War Assets Department. Mother later, worked as a devoted and loyal employee for the Internal Revenue Service in Boston, at the The JFK building, which she proudly served for over 50 years of distinguished service, having over the years earned numerous awards and prestigious citations. Mother retired at the age of 89, and was, still working full-time.
Mother’s skills of speaking four languages, Arabic,French, Italian and English and expert knowledge of Morse code, shorthand and typing, provided ample useful skills that were needed during the war effort, for WWII.
Mother also received an Official Proclamation from the Milton Selectmen in honor of her 100th birthday November 12, 2016.
Mother married the love of her life, Paul F. Battaglia in 1952. Paul was tall, and handsome, a world class champion checker player and the sole proprietor of a barber shop. They had five children, Paul E., Frankie, AnnaRose, Gloria and Maria. She is also survived by four grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren.
Mother has lived in Milton since 1952. She faithfully attended St. Elizabeth Church until her mid 90s. Mother has maintained residence at the same house she first moved into. Her five devoted children proudly assist with her daily comfortable living environment.
Mother was the life of a party, she would eagerly start to belly dance while the audience would gather in a circle and would cheer and toss money. Mother enjoyed whist card playing games and Lebanese card games called Basra.
My mother would never complain about anything. Faced, with adversity always, maintained the highest amount of strength and bravery .
Mother would often quote verses from Shakespeare, “Who steals my purse, steals trash. But he that filches from me my good name, Robs me of that which not enriches him. And makes me poor indeed.”
I would say to mother, “you’re a woman of distinction, Mother would say, “Extinction.” Always a witty come-back.
I would tell her “There are not enough books in the world, to hold all that you know.” Mother said, that was beautiful.
In celebration of mother’s 102 years, of an amazing, illustrious life; she said, “I don’t drink, I don’t smoke, so I’ll spend every last cent.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.