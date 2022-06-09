Irene Collins, of Milton, formerly of Cork City, Ireland, died May 19.
Beloved wife of the late Michael F. Collins Sr. , she was the devoted mother of Michael F. Collins of Boston, Denise Shea and her husband Edwin of Shrewsbury, Joseph Collins and his wife Maureen of Mansfield, Lorraine Maclaine and her husband Brian of N. Easton, Michele McNichols and her husband William of Norton and Colleen Jenkins and her husband Scott of Mansfield. She was also the sister of the late Rita J. Murphy and John T. “Sean” Murphy and his wife Margaret (Theresa) and loving grandmother of 16 grandchildren.
A Funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Mary of the Hills Church, Milton, Wednesday morning, May 25. Visiting hours were at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., Milton.
