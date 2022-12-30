Isabel Frances (MacDonald) Pinkus, 96, of Milton, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by the love, comfort and care of her family on Dec. 19, 2022. She was the beloved wife for 51 years of the late Joseph Pinkus, who preceded her in death in 2002.
Born on Cape Breton Island in Nova Scotia, Canada, Isabel was a daughter of the late Donald and Edna (Marshall) MacDonald. She was also predeceased by her brothers Duncan and Lawrence MacDonald.
Dear sister of Roberta MacLellan of Halifax Nova Scotia, Isabel was the loving mother of Donna Cullen and her husband Leo of Drakes Island, ME, Ruth Pinkus of Canton, Sandra O’Donnell and her husband Philip of Salem, Jennifer Pinkus and her husband Jay Beaulieu of Milton, Heather Simone and her husband Mark of Dublin, CA, and Courtney Koumjian and her husband Scott of Sudbury.
Isabel was the cherished grandmother of 11 including Leo J. Pinkus and wife Molly, Kevin and wife Meghan, Sean and wife Hayley Cullen, Zachary and wife Courtney Beaulieu, Olivia Beaulieu, Peter O’Donnell, Anthony Taylor and wife Veronica, Harry, Isabel, Joey and Theo Koumjian, and great-grandmother of five including Ryan, Matthew, Shea, Isaac (Ike), and Eamonn Cullen. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
Isabel grew up on a dairy farm on Cape Breton; electricity and indoor plumbing didn’t arrive until she was 13 years old. She attended a one-room schoolhouse until high school and later graduated from Acadia College in Wolfville, Nova Scotia.
After graduation, she took a post as a biology teacher at a private girls’ school in New Brunswick, Canada, but the allure of the city and the United States brought her to Dorchester in 1949, where she found work at an insurance company in Boston. She met her beloved husband Joe at a dance, and they married and lived in Quincy for eight years before settling down in Milton in 1961.
Among other things, Isabel was a homemaker, a faithful member of First Congregational Church, a Girl Scout leader, a square dancer, a seamstress, and a quilter.
Always athletic, Isabel took up tennis at the age of 40 and became an avid player, competing on local tennis teams and teaching tennis at Kelly Field for many years. Her quiet and gentle nature belied her competitiveness on the court. Always a generous and kind player, she nonetheless usually won her matches.
Shortly after Joe’s death, Isabel moved to Fuller Village in Milton in 2004. She loved her life at Fuller and especially her many friends there. She was always available for morning coffee hours, and lunch in the Café. At age 83 when she could no longer play tennis, she turned to cribbage for her bi-weekly game.
Her funeral was held in the First Congregational Church of Milton. A private interment at Milton Cemetery is planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Isabel’s memory may be made to First Congregational Church of Milton, 495 Canton Ave., Milton, MA 02186. For more information or to leave online condolences, visit HamelLydon.com.
