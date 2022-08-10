Jack “Lefty” Kearns, husband of Nancy Sullivan Kearns and predeceased by E. Patricia (Niles) Kearns, died on July 4, 2022.
He was the father of Eileen Friedland and her husband Steve of Marshfield, Jack Kearns and his wife Colleen of Easton, Brenda Green and Chris of Plymouth, Steven Kearns and his wife Bridget of Quincy, and predeceased by Michael Kearns, who is survived by his wife Susan Kearns of Rockland.
He was the father of Charlie Peterson and his wife Jean of Milton, Stephen Peterson and his wife Beth of Milton, Michael Peterson and his wife JoAnne of Milton, and Chris Peterson and his wife Amy of Hudson; and cherished grandpa of Kevin (deceased), Julia, Michael, Bryan, Sean, Gianna, Mackenzie, Kelsey, Kyle, Bridget, Kaitlyn, Ryan, Andrew, Lauren, Connor, Courtney, Nicole, Sean, Timmy, Casie, Ryan, Max, Olivia (deceased), Natalie, and Brett.
Jack was predeceased by his parents, William and Nora Kearns of Ireland. He was the brother of the late Joanne Shine, Kathleen Guest, Billy Kearns, Jerome Kearns, and Mary Kearns. Jack was also survived and loved by many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Jack was born in Dorchester and after graduating from Christopher Columbus High School, was drafted by the Brooklyn Dodgers. A two-year tour in the Korean War preceded his time at Boston University. He retired with the New England Telephone Company, but through it all, baseball was Jack’s passion. He was proud of his career, which culminated in a Boston Park League Hall of Fame induction and pitching (lefty, of course) for the neighborhood kids at Andrews Park. He was known to all as Lefty.
He was the son of a bricklayer and proud of his Irish heritage. Jack was one of the lucky ones to have found love twice. After his first wife Pat passed away, he met Nancy and they ultimately became like the ‘Brady Bunch” and joined two families into one. Jack and Nancy visited the homestead of Knock, County Mayo, Ireland on their honeymoon in July 1989. “Take Me Home To Mayo” was his theme song and every grandchild knows all the words. He followed his grandchildren to countless baseball, softball, soccer, and hockey games and was known to show up on the putting green, too. He was their number one fan.
Jack lived his life to the fullest, spreading jokes along the way. Always with a smile on his face, he had his own language he loved to share which helped him over the past year when his memory fell short: “Bottomline; not in bad shape for the shape I’m in; Bingo bango; Hi Jack, don’t say that in an airport; to rest is to rust; and aging is mandatory, growing old isn’t” are just a few of his legendary quotes. Jack’s strong Irish Catholic faith will never be forgotten.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at Saint Pius X Church, The Blue Hills Collaborative, in Milton. Interment was in Milton Cemetery.
Donations would be appreciated in Jack’s memory to The LaSalette Shrine, c/o Rev. John P. Sullivan, P.O. Box 420, Enfield N.H. 03748 or The Boston Park League, c/o Walt Mortimore, 3 Strathmore Circle, Braintree, MA 02184.
