Jacqueline A. (Nazzaro) Wuestefeld

Jacqueline A. “Jackie” (Nazzaro) Wuestefeld, of Brockton, formerly of Quincy and Milton, died on Feb. 10, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was 52. Married for 18 years to her soulmate, the love of her life, Tommy. Devoted mother of Matthew, Derek, and stepmother of Ashley. Daughter of Maureen Nazzaro of Milton, and William Nazzaro Sr., and his wife Alice of Rochester. Sister of William Nazzaro Jr. and his wife Robin, and Christopher Nazzaro, all of Weymouth. Stepsister of Lisa Moscoffian of Wayland. Dear friend of Lisa Boyle of Carver. Daughter-in-law of Barbara and Edward “Skip” Wuestefeld of Rockland. Sister-in-law of Kerrie Vernava and her husband Steve, Jason Wuestefeld, and Michael Wuestefeld and his wife Justina, all of Rockland. Jackie is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jackie was very civic minded and an active philanthropist. A dedicated participant and supporter of several communities, including St. Agatha School of Milton, as well as law enforcement and public safety organizations. Her kind heart was a constant force behind the scenes in countless fundraising and community building events. She forever remained humble.
She loved painting, crafts, music, and was an avid sports fan. Jackie truly enjoyed her trips to Aruba and camping with family. She had a very special place in her heart for animals, and lived a life filled with her beloved dogs, especially Coco.
As the owner of Blue Hills Towing of Quincy, Jackie was an influential leader in the towing industry with a strong work ethic, and made many friendships over the years. Jackie would always send a tow truck to participate in funeral processions for fallen tow operators, and the Blue Hills Towing family is requesting unity in providing the same for her. She will be sadly missed by all those who were fortunate to have known her. She will never be forgotten.
Jackie and Tommy, together forever.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday, Feb. 14 from 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A Celebration of Life service will be held in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, prior to the funeral Mass in St. Agatha Church in Milton at 10 a.m. A tow truck procession will proceed from the church to the burial at Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree. Donations in memory of Jackie may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute c/o Dr. Alexi Wright, 450 Brookline Ave., Brookline, MA 02215. See www.Keohane.com or call 617-773-3551 for directions and online condolences.
