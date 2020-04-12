James A. Baranowski

James Albin Baranowski of Milton died at home on April 6, 2020.
Born Oct. 15, 1945, son of the late Albin and Henrietta Baranowski of Milton, he was the beloved husband of Christine Mary (MacDonald) Baranowski; the loving, caring, kindest, and most wonderful father to Amy Christine Warburton of Canton and James Colin “Jamie” Baranowski and his wife Ruby Santos Baranowski of Foxboro; and loving, proud, and supportive “Grampie” to his three grandchildren: Matthew James Stevens, Noelle Faith, and Morgan Christine Warburton of Canton. They were his world; he loved cooking his famous French toast.
He married the girl next door, his best friend and the love of his life; they were to celebrate 50 years of marriage this fall. He proposed at the Boston Garden in 1969 during a Bruins game. Bobby Orr scored a goal and in the excitement, Christine jumped up, and the ring dropped to the ground and thankfully didn’t go off the balcony. The crowd in the stands helped find the ring and the rest is history.
He graduated from Newman High School and Burdett College and served in the National Guard from 1967 to 1972. His career was commercial and residential real estate for the Flatley Company and Shaw’s Supermarkets, and he was the owner of Albar Realty with his late father.
Jim “The Baran” was a devoted parent and coach for all his children’s sports: soccer, baseball, and hockey. He was most proud of his son Jamie playing hockey for Baystate Games, Boston Elite, New England Elite, and Milton High varsity, with tournaments in Montreal and Quebec.
He was his daughter’s greatest fan and would always say “my daughter Amy, she can do anything.” Every chance he had, he would refer to her as “my daughter, the nurse.”
He raised his children with family bonds and valued independence. He was strong willed and always provided positive encouragement every step of the way. He is survived by many relatives and friends, most of them from childhood. If you were a friend of Jim, you were a friend for life.
He enjoyed racquetball at Playoffs, Regina’s in the North End, Lascala in Randolph, watching the Patriots, and had a love for antique cars. Jim is still a member of “The Walnuts” at the Cunningham Park Wall.
He will be missed greatly. There was no one like him. He was generous, kind, and thoughtful. He would do anything for anyone. He was our rock, our life, our love, and to so many others, a friend.
A private funeral service followed by interment in Milton Cemetery was held. A celebration of Jim’s life will be held at a later date.
To share a condolence with Jim’s family, visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
