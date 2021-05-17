James A. Galvin

James Andrew “Jamie” Galvin died peacefully at Seasons Hospice in Milton, surrounded by his family and friends, on April 21, 2021. He was 63 years old.
Beloved son of the late Patrick J. and Mary V. (Joyce) Galvin, Jamie is survived by his best friend Regina (Stratton) Wisneski and her family, Patrick and Patricia Galvin of Hingham, Brian Galvin and family friend Robert Guerin of Medford, Joyce (Galvin) Mackan and Michael Mackan of Dorchester and his nieces and nephews: Timothy, Jennifer, Sarah and Brendan Galvin and his four legged friends: Bella, Beets, Cooper, Honey, Lucky and Pepper. He was the brother of the late Michael (Augie) Galvin of Duxbury.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in St. Mary of the Hills Church in Milton.
The Galvin family is extremely appreciative of Jamie’s doctors and caregivers and his lifelong friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the name of Jamie’s great aunt, Sister Joseph of Jesus Mary and Joseph, to Boston Carmel, 61 Mount Pleasant Ave., Roxbury, MA 02119.
To send the Galvin family a condolence message, visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
