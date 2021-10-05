James B. Comber, 61, of Milton passed away on Sept. 7 after a courageous 5-year battle with cancer.
He died peacefully surrounded by his loved ones, his wife Anne, his son Will, and his daughter Katie.
Jim was born in Ithaca, NY, and remained for college, attending Cornell University. He met his wife in Kansas City, MO while they both worked at Hallmark Greeting Cards, Inc. They moved to Massachusetts in 1989 and have been residing in Milton since 1990. Jim was an avid hiker, hiking with his family and friends nearly every weekend. He was also a passionate sports fan and particularly loved watching Premier League soccer with his son. He was a voracious reader, often reading more than a book a week. He also loved music, particularly Bruce Springsteen, whom he had seen live over a dozen times at venues across the country.
Of all the things that Jim loved, by far the most important was his family. One of the things he treasured most in life was the vacations he took with his family. Whether it was New Hampshire or Portugal, he planned every detail in order to ensure his family had a wonderful time, creating memories to last a lifetime. He would do anything for the people he loved, and he fought so hard to be there for as long as possible with his family. He also loved his future daughter-in-law, Katelynne Ahearn, and his future son-in-law, Benjamin Gallant, and it gave him great peace in his final days knowing that his children had found their soulmates.
He was loved by everyone who met him for his incredible kindness, generosity, loyalty, and quick-witted sense of humor. He was the strongest person his family and friends have ever known, and he will be so incredibly missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to either support the ICU at Brigham & Women’s Hospital at www.bwhgiving.org or Mass Mentoring Partnership at https://www.massmentors.org/donate.
The Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home arranged the services.
