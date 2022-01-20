James F. Dunphy, M.D. passed away on Jan. 8. 2022 at the age of 81 after a prolonged illness.
Jim was born on April 9, 1940. He was a graduate of Milton High School (1958), Amherst College (1962), and Tufts Medical School (1966).
After completing his medical training, he served as a captain in the Air Force. Jim was a founding partner of Milton Radiology, where he worked for 30 years.
In 1965, he married Katherine Anne Haynes, also of Milton. Together, they raised four children: Jim, Susan, Laura, and Libby. They had six grandchildren: Amy, Liam, Nate, Emily, May, and Josie.
Jim was a wonderful husband, father, physician, carpenter, and sailor. He was a gentleman and a scholar.
Private services will be held with a public memorial service and reception to be planned for later this spring.
For information, see https://www.dolanfuneral.com.
