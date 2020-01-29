James F. Gavin Jr., 74, of Milton passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
Born in Chelsea, Jim grew up in South Boston, graduated from South Boston High School, and attended Boston State College. He was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
Jim was employed as a sales engineer at AT&T for 35 years and went on to work at Sanofi Corporation for 10 years prior to his retirement. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, Sunday dinners with his family, playing golf, and spending time on Cape Cod.
Jim was the beloved husband of 46 years of Linda M. (McGrath) and dear son of the late James F. and Margarette (Cassidy) Gavin.
He was the devoted father of James F. Gavin III of Milton, Casey A. McDonagh and her husband John of Milton, and Sean P. Gavin and his fiancé Katherine Lynch of Dorchester as well as the cherished papa of Brigid and Shannon McDonagh.
Jim was the dear brother of Maureen Sullivan and her husband Al Asiaf of Naples, Florida, and Michael Gavin and his wife Vera of Everett.
A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Agatha Church. Burial was in Milton Cemetery.
Donations may be made in his memory to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.