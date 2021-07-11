James F. Reynolds Jr., 93, of Milton, formerly of Harwichport, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2021.
Jim was born to the late Judge James F. Reynolds and Gertrude (Mahan) Reynolds. Predeceased by his siblings Mary, Jack and Paul and infant daughter Nancy, he is survived by his wife of 68 years, Maureen T. (Reardon) Reynolds, son Peter, daughter Kathleen, four grandchildren (Lindsay, Colin, Jacquelynne and Peter Jr.), many nieces, nephews, and great friends.
Jim grew up in Quincy, graduated from B.C. High School, Merrimack College as a member of the first graduating class, and the Northeastern School of Law. He was a practicing attorney in Quincy for over 50 years before retiring.
Jim started the hockey program at Merrimack College and was later inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame at both Merrimack College and B.C. High.
He met his future wife at Merrimack College. They married in 1952, moved to Quincy, and started a family. They relocated to Milton and spent summers in Harwichport where they met many lifelong friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in St. Agatha Church in Milton. Interment was in Mount Wollaston, Quincy.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim’s memory may be made to Father Bill’s & Mainspring House, 430 Belmont St., Brockton, MA 02301.
