Milton, MA (02186)

Today

Periods of rain. The rain will be heavy at times. High 77F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.