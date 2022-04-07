James J. “Jim” Harris died suddenly of a heart attack on February 24, 2022 at the age of 68.
Born in San Francisco, CA, Jim was the third child of Robert and Rosemary Harris. He grew up in Chicago, IL, not far from Wrigley Field.
Jim was assistant manager at Old Cambridge Framing Company in East Cambridge, MA during the 1970s and 1980s, where he met his future spouse, Liz O’Rourke. They married in 1989 and had two sons, Sam in 1993 and Max in 1997.
Jim went on to work at the Bank of Boston, where he installed and maintained its art collection for over a decade. He also started and ran his own art transportation and Installation company for many years. He did art installations at the Institute of Contemporary Art, private galleries, and residences.
Jim studied to become an EMT and later a paramedic and worked at Fallon Ambulance for over two decades. He spent many years developing and running Fallon’s IT department and became its vice president of communications and technology.
Jim was a devoted father, a supportive ex-husband, a loving brother and brother-in-law, a loyal friend, a considerate tenant, a dependable longtime employee, a self-taught musician, a promoter of the arts, a good mechanic, a computer geek extraordinaire, a well-read individual, a gentle and kind spirit, and a survivor of tough times. He was a self-made, multi-talented man whose life mattered and made a difference.
Jim is survived by his sons, Sam and Max; his former spouse and friend, Liz O’Rourke-Harris; his sister Patty Zemek and her husband Henry; and his brother Mike Mironack and his wife Jeannene. His older brother Steven Harris died in 2011.
Jim also leaves behind many friends who dearly miss the humorous and generous person he was.
A memorial celebration is planned for family and friends on April 23 at First Parish Unitarian Church of Milton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.