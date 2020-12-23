James J. McCue

James “Jim” J. McCue passed away peacefully on Dec. 12, 2020, with his wife of 55 years by his side. He was surrounded by his loving family in his final days.
Jim was born in 1940 in Dorchester to the late Mary Hurley McCue of Boston and the late Patrick McCue of Ireland and was always proud to be “OFD” along with his late sister Lorraine McCue.
Jim attended St. Ann’s through the eighth grade and graduated from Cathedral High School in 1958. He obtained an associate’s degree from Northeastern University.
Jim joined the Coast Guard in 1961 and spent several years in the reserves. He spoke fondly of his “summer cruises” each year and loved sharing stories of basic training with his grandchildren.
He met the love of his life, Deborah Kennedy of Milton, in 1963 when the two worked at Gillette. After several attempts at asking her out, she finally accepted and a great love story commenced. The two married in 1965 and moved to Milton where they raised four daughters.
Jim worked for the Massachusetts Department of Revenue for over 30 years and retired in 2003. He was a patient supervisor and teacher and was respected and liked by all who had the privilege to work with him. He began a second career as a Pharm Tech, a position he loved as it afforded him the opportunity to work with a lifelong friend and chat with customers.
Jim was an amazing father. He was a “girl Dad” many years before the hashtag. People often asked if he wished for a boy and he would just flash his warm smile and answer, “I love my girls!” He coached basketball and soccer and was often seen running along the sidelines at the Special Olympics with his youngest daughter Andrea, his angel.
In his free time, Jim loved to garden, bowl, and golf and served as PTO president for several years.
Jim was a man of deep faith and a loyal member of St. Agatha Parish for over 50 years. He was a lector for many years and would even dust off his talents as an altar server in a pinch.
Papa, as he was affectionately known by his five grandchildren, was at his happiest when talking about his grandchildren. You have never seen a prouder grandfather. He watched countless sporting events, dance recitals, plays, and concerts. Anything his grandchildren did, he wanted to be there to see it and beamed with pride. He made them feel special and important and loved.
Jim was an amazing friend and neighbor. He was always there when needed, shoveling snow for elderly neighbors, looking for a lost child, scaring away a bat in an attic, bailing water out of basements.
Jim is survived by his loving wife Deborah and four daughters: Kristen Gibbons and her husband Paul of Dover, Michelle McCue of Quincy, Jennifer Lando and her husband Phil of Hoffman Estates, Illinois, and Andrea McCue of Milton. He will be forever in the hearts of his grandchildren: Brendan, James, and Aidan Gibbons, Emma McCue, and Jacob Lando.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in St. Agatha Church in Milton. Interment was private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Friends of Fatima, EC Week at Camp Fatima, 32 Fatima Road, Gilmanton Iron Works, N.H. 03837 (www.ecweek.org); Friendship Home of Norwell, P.O. Box 916, Norwell, MA 02061 (www.friendshiphome.net); or St. Agatha Parish, 432 Adams St., Milton, MA 02186 (www.stagathaparish.org).
To send a condolence message to the family, visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
