James L. Walsh, 77, of Easton, formerly of North Quincy, died on October 16, 2022.
James was the husband of the late Cathleen R. Walsh and loving father of Michael J. of Easton, James L. and his wife Suzanne of Easton, Michele A. Casey and her husband Wayne of Easton, Shannon M. Hruzd and her husband Shaun of West Bridgewater, Colleen E. Rose and her husband Douglas of Easton, Ryan P. and his wife Maura of Medway. He was the son of the late Michael J. and the late Mary Alice (Sullivan) Walsh. He was the grandfather, affectionately known as Grampa, of Kayleigh, Thomas, James and Aidan Walsh; Wayne, Daniel, and Evan Casey; Colin and Michaela Hruzd; Henry and Dillon Rose; and Kiernan and Kennedy Walsh. He was brother to Joseph Walsh of Abington, Robert Walsh and his wife Gail of Braintree, Richard Walsh and his wife Mary Lou of Mashpee, Gerard Walsh and his wife Christine of Hernando, Florida, Brian Walsh and his wife Laura of Milton, and Dennis Walsh and his wife Kristi of Port Saint Lucie, Florida. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
James grew up in North Quincy with his parents and brothers. A 1963 graduate of Cathedral High School, he joined Pipefitters Local 537, graduating from the 5-year apprenticeship program in 1973; he worked as a tradesman for many years before becoming a project manager, training schoolteacher, and later serving as the Training Coordinator. He retired in 2008, and, even as a retiree, he continued to be a proud and active member. In addition to his work as a pipefitter, Jim was active in the Easton Jaycees for many years, involved in Easton Youth Hockey and Baseball, helped found the Easton Girls Softball League, and served on many sports' booster clubs. Through the years, Jim created many happy memories with his family at Crestwood Lane. He enjoyed spending time with his mother, brothers, sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews on Lake Winnipesaukee. Jim spent countless hours cheering on his children and later his grandchildren at their sporting events and activities. Later in life, he enjoyed golfing and spending time at his condo in Hobe Sound, Florida. Jim cherished spending time with his children and grandchildren and leaves them with many treasured memories.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the Visiting Hours on Sun., Oct. 23, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Kane Funeral Home in Easton, located at 605 Washington St. (Route 138). A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Mon., Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Church, 225 Purchase St., Easton. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Pipefitters Local 537 Scholarship Fund, 40 Enterprise St, Dorchester, MA 02125. Seewww.kanefuneralhome.com for directions and online condolences.
