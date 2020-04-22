James M. Flaherty, 83, of Milton passed away on April 11, 2020,, at Care One in Randolph.
Born in Boston, he was raised in Milton and graduated from Milton High School. He went on to graduate from Newman Prep and Bentley University and served in the United States Army. He worked as an accountant for Andrews & Pierce in Abington for many years before retiring.
Beloved husband for 58 years of Margaret A. (Kelly) Flaherty, James was the father of Mary Mahoney and her husband William of Needham; James M. Flaherty Jr. and his wife Mary of Milton; Michael Flaherty and his wife Deborah of California; Patrick Flaherty of Milton; and John Flaherty of Quincy.
He was devoted papa of Margaret, Kathleen, and William Mahoney Jr., all of Needham; James M. III, Andrew, Daniel, and Owen Flaherty, all of Milton; and Michael Jr. and Grace Flaherty of California.
Beloved son of the late Joseph G. and Rosanna (Ryan) Flaherty, he was the brother of the late Roseanne Hart and Joseph E. Flaherty and is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Due to the current COVID-19 Health Department directives, services will be private and a memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date.
For complete obituary and guest book, see www.alfreddthomas.co
