James Maglio

James (Jimmy) Maglio, age 53, of Milton, MA, died April 18, 2021, after a short courageous battle with cancer. Jim was a kind, generous soul, loved by everyone.
He had a good sense of humor, especially with his coworkers at the Norfolk County Probate Court in Canton. Jim loved to cook and share recipes for outrageous desserts. He also liked to travel and owned nice cars. He was always up to date with the latest technology and gadgets. Jim leaves behind his father Richard, mother Caroline, brother Rick and his beloved Yorkie Haley.
Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., Milton, Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Elizabeth Church, Milton, Friday morning at 10 am. Burial in Milton Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank the Doctors, Nurses and Staff at Beth Israel Hospital, Boston, 11th floor Oncology Unit (Reisman Bldg.) and also Seasons Hospice in Milton for the wonderful care he received.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen St., Suite250, Framingham, MA 01701. For complete obituary and website please see www.alfreddthomas.com
