James Trayers

James Leo Trayers, Jr., 75, of Milton, formerly of Dorchester, South Boston and Hyde Park passed away peacefully on February 3, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Jimmy was the former owner and director of Scally and Trayers Funeral Home in Dorchester for 40 years. For 6 decades Jimmy devoted his life to the funeral business and took exceptional care to thousands of families in their time of need. Jimmy often would say it wasn’t a job, but it was his life, his passion.
Jimmy was born in South Boston and spent his formative years in Hyde Park where the Trayers Family continued to grow. After graduating from Catholic Memorial High School (‘63) Jimmy went onto the New England Institute for Mortuary Services where he graduated with distinction in 1967.
Alongside his uncle, John Connolly and his father, Leo Trayers, Jimmy directed funerals out of J. J. Connolly and Son Funeral Home on Washington Street in the city’s South End until 1978 when he purchased Scally Funeral Home on Pleasant Street in Dorchester. Jimmy had more friends in the “business” than anyone and was loved by all the men and women that had the privilege of working with him and for him. His guys were like family to him and he considered himself a very lucky man to work with some of the best around.
Jimmy was a past member of the Board of the Massachusetts Funeral Directors Association; member of The Neighborhood Club of Quincy; past member of the Milton-Hoosic Club, Puritan Canoe Club of South Boston, Falmouth Men’s Club and The Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company, where he achieved the rank of Sergeant.
Jimmy had a love of airplanes and could be spotted pretty much any day of the week on a bench at Castle Island watching “My Planes” come and go into Logan.
Jimmy was the adored son of the late Leo and Betty Trayers, most beloved brother of Mary Jane Campbell of Milton, Paul Trayers of Burke VA, Ellen T. Wendell of Brewster, Elizabeth T. Manning of Osterville and Edmund Trayers of Hyannis. Jimmy’s nieces and nephews were most important to him and he loved each so very much; Molly Campbell O’Neil, J. Colin Campbell, Ryan Campbell, Christopher Trayers, Emily Trayers Elmore, Patrick Wendell, Rory Manning Drury, C.J. Manning, Charlotte Manning Byrne and Emmett Manning. Jimmy’s grandnieces and grandnephews brought him true joy; Conor and Charlotte O’Neil, Dylan, Luke and Kelly Drury, Naomi and Tyson Trayers, Bodhi and Dylan Elmore, the late Daniel Campbell, and Bridgette, Rory and James Byrne.
Visiting hours, Mass of Christian Burial and interment in Milton Cemetery are private.
The Mass will be live streamed Saturday February 6 at 11:00am and can be viewed through this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84537104244?pwd=eXlYTU9wRkpVbHc3MGZNYTJpbk9ZZz09
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the James Leo Trayers, Jr. Memorial Fund at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at: https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=6916963&pg=personal&fr_id=39300
To send the Trayers family a sympathy message, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com
