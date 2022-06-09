Jamillah (Linda) White, formerly of Milton, passed away on May 15, 2022.
She was born in Boston on December 15, 1941 to the late Ivalow and Walter White, III, and attended Boston Public Schools.
Jamilla worked for New England Telephone Co. for many years. She was also very talented in art work and jewelry design.
Jamilla leaves behind to mourn, Jautau White of CA and Tajien White of Boston; her grandson, Keshawn White of Boston; her step mother Doris Kelly of Milton; her sisters, Doreen (Ron) Bullard of CA, Wanda White of Milton, Heather Francis of Canada, and Rosie White of Boston; and her brothers, Esteban (Jill) Dessalines of TN and Anthony Robinson of NM. She was predeceased by her brothers, Ravan (Skip) Dessalines of Spain and England, and William White of Boston.
Services will be held on June 3 at 11 a.m. at Twelfth Baptist Church, 160 Warren St., Boston.
