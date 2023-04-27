Jane M. Sullivan, 79, passed away in the comfort of her family after a long illness on April 21, 2023.
Jane was born in Boston on Oct. 9, 1945 and was the proud daughter of the late George and Kathleen Downey. She is survived by her four children, Matthew (Christine) Sullivan of Milton, Kristin (John) Lombardi of Cohasset, Neal Sullivan of Milton, and Molly (Bill) Lavey of Quincy, and her siblings Kathleen (Frank) Kaiser of Yarmouth and George (Gail) Downey of Weymouth.
She will forever be cherished and loved by her 11 grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and wonderful friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 53 years, Bob Sullivan.
Jane attended Fontbonne Academy, where she developed many lifelong friendships and later graduated from Aquinas College. Jane and her husband Bob raised their family in Franklin, MA and immersed themselves in the community, becoming active members in St. Mary’s Parish. She was socially active and had a great sense of community, always giving and volunteering, most notably to Evenings for the Engaged, Friends of Franklin, St. Rocco’s Festival, Rebuilding Together and the All Night Party which Jane established to provide a safe and secure evening for graduating high school seniors.
Jane loved to entertain at her home, indulged her guests with great food and drink, and always made you feel welcome. Her warm but vibrant personality made people around her smile and feel important.
Jane’s professional accomplishments spanned many decades as an executive assistant, most notably at the Boston Five, Jewish Family Adoption Services, and Putnam Investments, from which she retired in 2010.
Her most meaningful and treasured role was that of mom. She was a devoted mother who was always present in her children’s lives and took great pride in her role as grandmother, a.ka. ”Ja.” She shared a special bond with her grandchildren, making each of them feel loved and important.
Jane was a strong-willed and determined woman who loved life and was always willing to face adversity head-on. Her strength and resilience were an inspiration to all who knew her. Jane will always be remembered for her style, generous nature, and thoughtfulness. Her legacy - a compelling force of genuineness– will carry on in her children, grandchildren, and those whose lives she touched
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Agatha Church on 432 Adams St. in Milton on May 1 at 10:30 a.m. Family and friends are invited. Visiting hours at Dolan Funeral Home on 460 Granite Ave. in East Milton Square will be on April 30 from 2 to 5 p.m.
Donations in Jane’s memory may be sent to Saint Cecilia Parish, 18 Belvidere St. Boston, MA 02115 (please put Jane’s name on the memo line). https://www.stceciliaboston.org/giving-at-saint-cecelia/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.