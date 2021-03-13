Janet E. Giuliano

Janet Ethel Giuliano, of Milton, passed away peacefully in her home, Wednesday March 10, 2021, surrounded by her loving husband and family.
Janet was born on September 16, 1934 and was married to her high school sweetheart, Frank J. Giuliano, Jr. for more than 66 years. Together they built an adventurous and loving life, raised five daughters and delighted in being grandparents. Janet loved her home and family, and her eleven great-grandchildren brought her joy in her final years.
Janet is survived by the love of her life, Frank, and daughters Gina Healy and husband Joseph, Laura Giuliano and husband Albert Buckley, Sharon Hallett and husband Kevin McCarville, Lisa Fallon and husband, Timothy, and Judith Marsh and late husband, Gerald. Beloved Nana of Jennifer Sousa, David Healy, Victoria Lattanzi, Benjamin Healy, Stephanie Parker, Olivia Lattanzi, Andrew Fallon and Blair, Casey, Ryan, Bailey, and Ethan Marsh.
Friends and family are invited to a celebration of life at 10:00 am on TUESDAY, March 16 at St. Elizabeth’s Parish, 350 Reedsdale Road, Milton. Visiting hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, EAST MILTON SQUARE, SUNDAY, March 14 3:00 – 7:00 pm. Interment Milton Cemetery.
Donations in Janet’s memory may be made to The Salvation Army, 6 Baxter Street, Quincy, MA 02169.
To send a condolence message to the Giuliano family, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com
