Janete Keenan-LaMontagne, formerly of Milton, died at her home in Irvine, California, on Nov. 13, 2020. She was 61 years old.
Born and raised in Milton, she was a 1977 graduate of Agoura High School in Agoura, California.
Janette was a child advocate in parental support services for the Adam Walsh Project.
Daughter of the late Raymon LaMontagne and Mary Patricia (Keenan) Terrella, she was the spouse of Maria Carrillo and sister of Paul and his wife Gail LaMontagne of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Nancy LaMontagne and her husband Dennis Hopkins of Braintree.
A Mass of Christian burial was celebrated in St. Elizabeth Church in Milton. Interment followed in Milton Cemetery.
To send the Lamontagne family a sympathy message, visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
