Jean M. Hannon

Jean M. (Nagle) Hannon, 96, of Milton passed away on July 9, 2022.
Born in Boston, Jean was raised in Forest Hills and Jamaica Plain and graduated from Roslindale High School. She was a proud graduate of the Emmanuel College Class of 1947.
Jean worked as a legal secretary for many years for Foley, Hoag LLC in Boston. She lived in Milton for 65 years and was a member of the Cunningham Park Bowling League for over 50 years.
The beloved wife for 70 years of the late Robert C. Hannon, Jean was the mother of Robert M. Hannon and his wife Deborah Morris of Milton, Jane M. Quinn and her husband Michael of Bridgewater, N.H., Patricia A. Cox and her husband David of Franklin, Julie Harasta and her husband Louis of Webster, N.Y., and Michael W. Hannon and his wife Kelley of Hingham; and sister of the late Paul Nagle, Kathryn Brophy, James Nagle, and her twin William Nagle. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. A Funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Elizabeth Church in Milton. Burial was in Milton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jean’s memory to Emmanuel College, 400 The Fenway, Boston, MA 02115 or www.alumni.emmanuel.edu.
