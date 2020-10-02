Jean M. Mara of Milton, formerly of Quincy, daughter of the late John and Marie Mara, passed away after a long and courageous battle with cancer on Sept. 21, 2020.
Jean is survived by her extended family, Ann Louise and Dan Sullivan, their children and grandchildren, as well as her St. Agatha Community family, Holy Cross Retreat House family, E.C. Week family, and anyone who was blessed enough to call her a friend.
Jean was an active member of the St. Agatha Parish community as she was a teacher at St. Agatha School for 37 years starting in 1980. One of her many joys during her teaching career was accompanying the eighth- grade class on the yearly trip to Washington, D.C.
Many will tell you that Jean was far more than a teacher at St. Agatha School. She was a role model, mentor, friend, and advocate, which was evident at the school wide event “Mara Strong Day” where she was honored by past and present students, teachers, and families when she was first diagnosed with cancer.
Additionally, Jean was a member of the RCIA program, welcoming new members into their faith community. She spent many hours volunteering her time and sharing her faith in multiple communities including My Brother’s Keeper, the Holy Cross Retreat House, and Camp Fatima’s E.C. Week. where she served as relief counselor to individuals with special needs for over 20 years.
To know Jean was to have a faithful friend quick with a joke and a kind word. Her contagious laugh could fill a room and warm your heart. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Donations may be made in Jean’s memory to Friends of Fatima, E.C. Week at Camp Fatima, 32 Fatima Road, Gilmanton Iron Works, NH 03837 / Ecweek.org or to: Holy Cross Retreat House, 490 Washington St., North Easton, MA 02356 https://www.retreathouse.org/in-honor-of.
