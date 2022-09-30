Jeanne Ackiss Davis of Milton, formerly of College Park, Maryland and Dallas, Texas, died peacefully on Sept. 22, 2022 at the Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Milton. She was 96.
Born in Washington, DC on Nov. 7, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Smallwood Ackiss and the late Thelma (Davis) Perry. Jeanne was raised in Washington, DC and Oklahoma City and attended local schools. She earned her undergraduate degree from Northwestern University and her master’s degree in social work from Saint Louis University.
Jeanne worked as a medical social worker for many years and retired in 2015 at the age of 90. She loved her work and the relationships she built throughout the years.
Jeanne had an entrepreneurial spirit. In 1977, she founded Astrol-Items, Inc., a business that marketed zodiac symbols that she designed. Jeanne also had a deep faith and in 1982, she published a book of poems, “On Wings of Jehovah: Inspired Verses of Salvation.”
During her lifetime, she was a member of several social clubs, including AKA Sorority, The Smart Set, The Set, Links, Inc., The Circle-Lets, Inc., and many others.
Jeanne was the beloved wife of Dr. Frank L. Davis Jr., who died in 2000. The two married on Sept.14, 1956 and shared 44 years of marriage. She was the devoted mother of Terri T. Davis of Boston and Frank L. Davis III and his wife Beth of Milton.
Jeanne was the loving grandmother of Molly C. Davis of New York City, and William L. Davis of Washington, DC. She was the sister of Dorothy Patricia Simmons and her husband William of Philadelphia, Bobbie Polston and her husband Kenneth of Maryland, and the late Dr. Smallwood Ackiss, Jr. and his surviving wife Valerie of Virginia. Jeanne is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family during visiting hours on Oct. 6 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Keohane Funeral Home at 785 Hancock St. in Quincy.
Jeanne will be interred privately in Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Jeanne’s name to The Black Academy of Arts and Letters, 650 S Griffin St., Dallas, TX 75202 or by visiting https://www.tbaal.org/donate/
For directions and online condolences, see www.Keohane.com.
