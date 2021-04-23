Jennie E. Palmieri

Jennie Evelyn (Pandolfo) Palmieri of Milton passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on April 17, 2021 at the age of 95.
She was the beloved wife for 54 years of the late Domenick A. Palmieri.
Jennie was born on Aug. 5, 1925 in Somerville, the daughter of Palmira and Joseph Pandolfo. In Boston, she attended the Columbus School and the Michelangelo Junior High School, where she was a member of the Aristos Society for honor students. She graduated from Medford High School in 1942 and Fisher Business College in 1944.
Jennie was employed as a secretary and bookkeeper for National Transitads, Inc. from 1942 to 1949. She also worked for two years at Liberty Mutual Insurance Company and for one year for the Town of Milton. Jennie served as an administrative assistant to the director of the Archdiocesan CCD at the Chancery in Brighton on a part time basis for nine years.
Jennie enjoyed cooking, baking, reading, playing Scrabble, and completing crossword puzzles. She attended many activities at the Milton Council on Aging.
Throughout the years, Jennie and her husband Dom enjoyed traveling with her sister Natalie and her husband Nick. After their husbands passed away in the same year, Jennie and Natalie spent a great deal of time together. Jennie particularly enjoyed their trips to the Cape and their “mall shopping”.
Jennie was the last surviving of seven Pandolfo siblings. She was predeceased by her sisters, Rose Angelo, Natalie Barbadoro, and Vincenza Tangherlini, and her brothers, Antonio Pandolfo, Frank Pandolfo, and Angelo Pandolfo.
Jennie is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and even great great nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved spending time with and watching grow up.
A funeral Mass was celebrated in Saint Mary of the Hills Church in Milton. Interment followed at Milton Cemetery.
Donations in Jennie’s memory may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children – Boston, Development Office, 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114 or by visiting www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc.
